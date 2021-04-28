Army Chief General MM Naravane visits eastern Ladakh and Siachen

ARMY CHIEF General MM Naravane visited Siachen and eastern Ladakh on Tuesday to review the operational preparedness of the frontline troops. The visit comes even as the nearly year-long standoff with China in eastern Ladakh is yet to be resolved, as China refused to vacate Gogra Post and Hot Springs even after 11 rounds of meetings between the senior military commanders.

Patrolling Point 15 at Hot Springs and PP17A at Gogra Post are two of the friction points where Chinese forces had come in May 2020 and had positioned its troops and vehicles on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In the last meeting between the Corps Commanders, China refused to disengage from these areas, even as disengagement of troops and armoured columns in the Pangong Tso region complete in February.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Army said in a statement that Naravane “visited Siachen and Eastern Ladakh today and reviewed the operational situation in the sectors” and was accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi, Army Commander and Commander of XIV Corps Lt Gen PGK Menon, among other officers.

Menon briefed the Army Chief about the “prevailing security situation and operational preparedness”.

Naravane will return to Delhi on Wednesday.