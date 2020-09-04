Situation along LAC slightly tense, precautionary deployments made, says Army chief

Army Chief General M M Naravane. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Army Chief General M M Naravane Friday said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was “slightly tense” due to which precautionary deployments had been taken to ensure India’s security and integrity remained safeguarded. General Naravane was speaking to news agency ANI a day after he inspected forward areas in eastern Ladakh for an operational review.

“The situation along the LAC is slightly tense. In view of this, we have taken precautionary deployments for our own safety and security, so that our integrity remains safeguarded,” General Naravane told ANI.

Sources told The Indian Express General Naravane had visited a forward area in the Chushul sector on Thursday. It was in this sector, on the south bank of Pangong Tso and at Rechin La near Rezang La, that India occupied vacant heights last weekend, giving its troops a commanding view of the terrain. From here, troops can keep an eye on China’s Moldo garrison and prevent any attempt to ingress via the Spanggur Gap.

General Naravane had also visited the headquarters of the XIV Corps in Leh, where he was briefed on the ground situation and the preparedness of the Army in the sector.

“I visited different places after reaching Leh. I talked to officers, JCOs and took stock of preparedness. The morale of jawans is high and they are fully prepared to deal with any challenge that may arise… I would like to reiterate that our officers are the finest in the world and will not only make the Army, proud, but also the nation,” he added.

General Naravane’s visit to Ladakh Thursday came days after the Indian Army announced it had taken “measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions” to change the status quo on the south bank of Pangong Tso.

In a statement, the Army said: “On the Night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.”

Naravane Friday reiterated that talks with China were being held at both the military and diplomatic level. “For the last 2-3 months, the situation has been tensed, but we have been continuously engaging with China both at the military and diplomatic levels. These engagements are ongoing and will continue in the future as well,” he said.

“We are sure that through this medium of talks, we will resolve whatever difference we have. We will ensure that status quo is not changed and we are able to safeguard our interests,” he added, reported ANI.

