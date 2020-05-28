Army Chief General MM Naravane, commanders review security situation in Ladakh, Kashmir

Gen M M Naravane was briefed by top military field Commanders at Leh. (File Photo) Gen M M Naravane was briefed by top military field Commanders at Leh. (File Photo)

Army chief General M M Naravane and his commanders were presented Wednesday an operational review of the situation on the ground in eastern Ladakh where tensions have escalated between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control.

The presentation, sources said, included not just the situation in Ladakh, but also operational challenges in other parts of the country including Kashmir.

The Army commanders are meeting in New Delhi until May 29 for the first phase of their biannual conference — they will meet again towards the end of June to discuss emerging security issues.

Northern Army Commander Lt General Y K Joshi is also participating in the conference. Until October last year, Joshi was heading the XIV Corps — Fire and Fury Corps — which is responsible for eastern Ladakh.

While there have been continued incidents of ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts on the Line of Control with Pakistan, the Line of Actual Control with China in eastern Ladakh has been unusually active this summer.

Indian and Chinese troops came to blows on the banks of the Pangong Tso on May 5-6 and matters came to a head when Chinese incursions into Indian territory were detected at three locations along the LAC.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to address the Army commanders in the second phase of the conference in June.

