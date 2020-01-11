Army Chief Naravane: In highly uncertain environment, we must train for future

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane addresses the media in the national capital on Saturday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane addresses the media in the national capital on Saturday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday said the focus of training will henceforth be on preparing the security forces for future war “which will be network-centric and complex”.

In his first press conference since he took charge as the Army chief on December 31, Naravane told reporters in the national capital, “In a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous environment, we must train for future. That is where the emphasis of our training will be.”

On China enhancing military infrastructure, he said the Army is prepared to deal with challenges along the northern border. “We are initiating rebalancing of preparedness along the northern border, including moving advanced weapon systems,” he said.

Naravane also termed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) a “very big step” towards the integration of the three forces and said the Army will ensure its success.

“Integration will also be within the Army and the integrated battle group is just one example of that. But I also want to assure everyone that in this process of integration we will take everyone along. Nobody will be left behind,” he said.

General Bipin Rawat took over as the first CDS on New Year’s Day.

In a formal ceremony in the office in South Block, General Rawat handed over the baton of the Army Chief to General Naravane, wishing him, “All the very best for your tenure. I am sure you will take the Army to even greater heights.”

On the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), Naravane said, “The Indian Army is a professional force, conducts itself in a most professional, ethical manner in peace, on LoC, and in combat.”

