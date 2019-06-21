Army Chief Bipin Rawat visits Rajouri sector in J&K, reviews security situation

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district to review the prevailing situation and operational preparedness of the Army.

Accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh, the Army chief was briefed and updated by Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps and the field commanders on the ground, said defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand, here.

The Chief of Army Staff also reviewed the mission readiness of units, response mechanism to ceasefire violations, counter-infiltration measures and preparation to deal with action on the Line of Control. In addition to this, he was also briefed on the strategy to deal with inimical elements who were attempting to revive terrorism south of Pir Panjal, misguiding youths, the spokesperson said.

The COAS also interacted with soldiers deployed on LoC. He also conveyed his appreciation to the responsible citizens of the state for maintaining communal harmony.