Army Chief Bipin Rawat visits Kashmir, reviews operational preparedness of forces

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the operational preparedness of forces along the Line of Control (LoC). He exhorted all the troops to be ready for any contingency.

General Rawat, who arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to the Valley today, “shared intelligence reports of a large number of terrorists ready to infiltrate from multiple launch pads across the Line of Control,’’ said an Army release issued here by defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand. “He exhorted all troops to be ready for any contingencies,” it added.

Accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon, the Chief of Army Staff visited formations and units deployed along the Line of Control in Kashmir Valley. He was briefed by local commanders on the current ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops, situation on ground and the measures taken to deal with them. During his interaction with the soldiers on ground, he lauded them for their high morale and motivation.

General Rawat further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet the emerging security challenges effectively in view of increased infiltration attempts.

The Army Chief’s visit to formations and units along the LoC in Kashmir assumes significance as it has come in the wake of increased incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan and stepped up infiltration attempts by terrorists from across the LoC. While large scale activity has been reportedly noticed at over two dozen terrorists camps/launch pads along the international border and LoC in the state, there have also been increased incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops since second half of July this year.

Three soldiers have been killed in Pakistani firing in the past one week. The damage on Pakistan side in retaliation by Indian Army has been much more, sources said, adding that the former has been targeting even civilians on the Indian side. Nearly a dozen students of the Government Middle School at Dabraj in Poonch district had a narrow escape on Thursday morning when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire from across the Line of Control. 24-year-old Mohammad Zaffar Ahmed was also injured in Pakistani firing in Digwar area of Poonch on Thursday night.