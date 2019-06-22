Army chief Bipin Rawat: Troops fully prepared to meet emerging security challenges

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said the troops were fully prepared to meet all security challenges. Rawat reviewed the preparations to respond to ceasefire violations, counter-infiltration grid and strategy to deal with provocations by the enemy on the Line of Control and International border, said defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand.

During his visit in the Akhnoor sector, the Army chief was briefed by Lt General Paramjit Singh, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps and the field commanders on the ground.

Rawat was also briefed on the infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold, the spokesperson said. Rawat also awarded Commendation Cards to five soldiers for their action in the face of the enemy.

During his interaction with soldiers, he commended them for selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism. He was also appreciative of the energy and coordination between Jammu and Kashmir Police, civil administration, Border Security Force and the Army.

He appreciated the motivation and high morale of the White Knight Corps, as also the civilians residing along the Line of Control and the International Border for their support to the troops and maintaining vigil in their respective areas.