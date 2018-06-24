Amarnath Yatra: Army chief reviews J&K security

N N Vohra reviewed security arrangements for Amarnath pilgrims at the Sheshnag yatra camp Saturday. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi) N N Vohra reviewed security arrangements for Amarnath pilgrims at the Sheshnag yatra camp Saturday. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat Saturday reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Kupwara and Baramulla. He also met Governor N N Vohra to discuss the challenges to counter-terrorist operations in the state and the security arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

“(The) Army Chief visited forward posts along the Line of Control in the frontier districts of Kupwara and Baramulla, where he was briefed on all aspects of operational and logistical preparedness,” a defence spokesman said.

“The Army Chief was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical elements,” he said.

He was accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and General Officer Commanding 15 Corps Lt Gen A K Bhatt during the visit.

While commending soldiers for the recent successful anti-militancy operations, Gen Rawat stressed on the need to maintain an extra vigil to “defeat the evil designs of hostile forces”.

