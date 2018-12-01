‘Army not yet ready to send women in combat’, says chief Bipin Rawat

Admitting that the Army is not yet ready to send women on frontline combat duties, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said that in the coming days, there would be increased role of women in areas like information, psychological warfare and other non-combat areas.

Advertising

“Women are being inducted in all three services and it is not new. What we have deliberated is whether women can be given permanent commission. Along with the other two forces, the Army too has identified some areas where we can see more women officers being inducted. We believe that if more women are inducted into these areas, they will bring more continuity to functioning,” Gen Rawat said.

He said that women haven’t been taken to frontline combat at present “because we feel that we are not yet ready for that”.

He added: “We have to become more open… like for example in the big cities, where boys and girls are working together. The people in the Army don’t come from these big cities. They will continue to come from villages, where still the kind of intermingling that is expected has not happened.”