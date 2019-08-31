Army Chief Bipin Rawat reviews security situation along LoC on 2nd day of visit to Kashmir

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat visited Line of Control in Poonch district on Saturday on the second day of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the prevailing situation and operational preparedness of units of the White Knight Corps.

Accompanied by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command, Lt General Ranbir Singh, the Chief of Army Staff reviewed the “mission readiness of units, response mechanism to ceasefire violations, measures adopted to deal with Pakistan proxies, counter-infiltration posture and preparation to deal with violent actions on the Line of Control,” said defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand here.

He was also briefed by General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps Lt General Paramjit Singh and other field commanders on the strategy to deal with inimical elements who are attempting to revive terrorism in Jammu region.

During his visit, the Army Chief interacted with the soldiers deployed on the Line of Control and commended them for their dedication. He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures institutionalised to ensure safe-secure environment and mission readiness of the troops. He conveyed his satisfaction on synergy with civil administration, the spokesperson said.

On Friday, General Rawat had visited LoC in Kashmir where he had exhorted troops to be ready for any contingency including “emerging security challenges” in view of increased infiltration attempts. The Army Chief’s first visit to the state after the revocation of Article 370 assumes significance as it comes amidst increased tension between India and Pakistan over the issue.

While large scale activity has been reportedly noticed at over two dozen terrorist camps/launch pads along the International Border and LoC in the state, there have also been increased incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops since the second half of July this year.

Three soldiers have been killed in Pakistani firing in the past week. The damage on Pakistan side in retaliation by Indian Army has been much more, sources said, adding that the former has been targeting even civilians on the Indian side. Nearly a dozen students of the Government Middle School at Dabraj in Poonch district had a narrow escape on Thursday morning when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire from across the Line of Control. A 24-year-old man identified as Mohammad Zaffar Ahmed was also injured in Pakistani firing in Digwar area of Poonch on Thursday night.