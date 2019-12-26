Leadership doesn’t mean guiding people to violence: Army chief Bipin Rawat on CAA protests

Army Chief Bipin Rawat was addressing a health summit in the national capital and paid reverence to the soldiers in Siachen who are manning the border despite severe weather conditions. (File) Army Chief Bipin Rawat was addressing a health summit in the national capital and paid reverence to the soldiers in Siachen who are manning the border despite severe weather conditions. (File)

In the wake of nationwide protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register Citizens, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Thursday said, “leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions”.

“Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate direction. As we are witnessing in large number of universities and colleges, students, the way they are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns. This is not leadership,” Rawat said while addressing a gathering at a health summit in New Delhi.

The outgoing Army Chief, who is due to retire on December 31, termed leadership as a “very complex phenomenon”.

“Leadership is all about leading. Therefore what is so complex about leadership, if it’s all about leading? Because when you move forward, everybody follows. It is not that simple. It appears simple, but it’s a very complex phenomenon,” he said.

His remarks came against the backdrop of the violent protests that took place over CAA and NRC issue, which have resulted in the death of at least 25 people, property damage and clashes between protesters and the police.

Rawat’s remarks, however, drew flak from Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, who took a dig at the Army chief saying, “leadership is knowing the limits of one’s office.”

“Leadership is knowing the limits of one’s office. It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy & preserving the integrity of the institution that you head,” Owaisi wrote on Twitter.

