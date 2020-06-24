Army Chief awards 5 soldiers for fighting Chinese troops in Galwan and Pangong Tso

General MM Naravane on his visit to the forward areas in Eastern Ladakh, Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter/@adgpi) General MM Naravane on his visit to the forward areas in Eastern Ladakh, Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter/@adgpi)

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday awarded ‘Commendation Cards’ to five Indian Army soldiers for displaying exemplary grit and courage in dealing with Chinese troops in two separate clashes in Pangong lake and Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, official sources said.

The soldiers were conferred the award at a forward location in eastern Ladakh.

Gen Naravane is on a two-day visit to Ladakh to take stock of the military preparedness in the wake of tension with China following last week’s Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

Five soldiers were awarded ‘Commendation Cards’ by the Chief of Army Staff for valiantly fighting the Chinese troops during the clashes in Pangong lake area and Galwan Valley, the sources said.

