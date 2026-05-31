Army Chief: Armed forces preparing well for Operation Sindoor 2.0 if it takes place

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi said on Saturday that all three services are preparing well for Operation Sindoor 2.0 if it takes place. He also said that within the next two to three years, the process of theaterisation can be seen happening on ground.

General Dwivedi, who reviewed the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the landmark 150th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), also said that Operation Sindoor has set a benchmark on how India responds to provocation and urged the passing out NDA cadets to uphold that standard. As the Reviewing Officer of the parade Gen Dwivedi inspected the cadets lined up for their final parade.

He addressed the passing-out cadets and ceremonially pinned medals on those who earned medals.

Answering a question about Operation Sindoor during media interaction on the sidelines of the parade, the Army Chief said, “As far as Operation Sindoor is concerned, firstly, it is still continuing. There is temporary cessation of hostilities. All the three services including the Indian Army are preparing well for Operation Sindoor 2.0 if it takes place. Presently we are looking at enhancing synergy within the three services. We are looking at equipping ourselves for the next warfare. The next warfare will not be limited to land, maritime and air alone. Space, cyber and cognitive will play a very important role.”

On the subject of information warfare, General Dwivedi said, “…victory is always in the mind and not on the ground. Therefore, information warfare is only successful only if the whole nation gets together and trusts the people who are giving information. And if that happens and in the nation we trust each other, I can assure you that we will always win the war.”

When asked about the process of theaterisation, the Army Chief said it is on the right track.

“As of now all the discussions on theaterisation have gotten over within the Chiefs of Staff committee. The complete report has been submitted to the defence minister. It is undergoing a review from the various stakeholders at this stage. The Chief of Defence Staff and present three chiefs have taken a conscious view that all the major interests of the three services are met with,” he said.

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“Whenever synergy needs to be brought, there will be some giveaway by all the three services. Service chiefs will be responsible for raise, train and sustain functions and theatre commanders will be responsible for the operation orchestration of the forces. We are hopeful that the next set up, which is coming under the new CDS, will be able to take the journey forward and in the next two to three years we should be able to see it happening on the ground…” he added.