Army has capability to thwart any nefarious design of enemies: Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday expressed “complete confidence in Indian Army capabilities to thwart any nefarious design of enemies of our country and handle any situation”.

Advertising

The Army chief’s observation came after he visited various army forward locations of Samba and Ratnuchak in Jammu region to review the operational deployment and preparedness during the day. Rawat was briefed about the situation and preparedness by Lt General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding of Rising Star Corps.

General Rawat also interacted with the troops in the forward locations and praised their high state of moral and preparedness.

In the wake of continued ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts, the Army chief has been camping here for the past two days to review the situation on ground and the retaliatory actions of the troops.

Advertising

On Saturday, Rawat visited the Nagrota-based White Knight headquarters to review the operational preparedness of the troops. The Army chief was “briefed on own calibrated and effective response to ceasefire violations” by Pakistani troops.