Army brass reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Top Army commanders on Saturday reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and along the borders with Pakistan. Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Devraj Anbu arrived in the Valley, visited formations and units in north Kashmir, and was briefed by commanders on ground on the operational preparedness and measures taken to meet security challenges.

Lt Gen Anbu interacted with troops and emphasised the need to maintain a high degree of vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) to eliminate any infiltration bid.

Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, accompanied by White Knight Corps commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, visited forward posts along the LoC in the Bhimber Gali sector and hinterland posts in the Chandarkot sector to review operational preparedness of troops and the security situation.

He was briefed by the commanders on ground about the operational situation, security scenario and the preparedness of the formations in dealing with the emerging security situation, Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said.

He was also briefed on measures being taken by Army formations to meet challenges of increased ceasefire violations by Pakistan since August 5, and the swift and effective retaliatory measures being undertaken, besides actions taken to thwart the designs of the neighbouring country through superior and aggressive domination of the LoC by the troops, as well as defensive measures put in place.

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh praised the synergy between the Army, J&K Police and civil administration in maintaining law and order. He also praised the public for showing restraint and faith in the government’s policies by maintaining a peaceful environment.

Western Army commander Lt Gen R P Singh visited Yol Cantt and forward areas of Rising Star Corps on his maiden visit to review the situation and operational readiness. Lt Gen Paramjit Singh chaired a high-level ‘Mission Reach Out’ conference at Nagrota Military Station. The conference was attended by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and including members of the civil administration, representatives from J&K Police, CRPF, BSF and intelligence agencies.