Friday, May 21, 2021
Army brass frowns as CO writes to Sonu Sood for help with Covid facility equipment

Written by Man Aman Singh Chhina |
Updated: May 21, 2021 9:11:29 pm
Sonu Sood has been helping people receive medical help during the coronavirus pandemic.

A letter written by the Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion stationed in Jaisalmer to Bollywood star Sonu Sood, requesting for help in procuring equipment for a Covid-19 facility, has gone viral on social media resulting in senior brass of the Army frowning at the act.

In a letter dated May 13, the CO of the battalion apprised the movie star, who has been at the forefront of helping people in the Covid pandemic, that the Army was setting up a 200-bed Covid care centre facility at the Jaisalmer military station.

He highlighted certain equipment which were required by the hospital, including four ICU beds, ten oxygen concentrators, ten jumbo oxygen cylinders, one X-Ray machine and two 15 KVA generator sets.

Requesting Sood to provide the equipment as part of the “Corporate Social Responsibility”, the letter states that his generous act will be remembered.

A senior officer in Army HQs New Delhi confirmed that the letter was written to Sonu Sood but added that it appeared to have been written in “over enthusiasm”. The Army has set up several Covid hospitals across the country from its own resources to help the civilian state administrations. In Rajasthan itself, a 50-bed hospital was set up and operationalised today in Sri Ganganagar.

