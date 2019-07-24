Army allows wearing of medals of deceased personnel by the next of kin

In a move to boost pride among the next of kin (NoK) of veterans, the Army Headquarters has stated that the NoK can now wear the service medals of their deceased kin on the right chest as a matter of honour and respect for the veterans who earned them.

A letter released by the Ceremonials and Welfare Directorate of Adjutant General’s branch in Army HQs said that while this practice was in vogue in several countries, there was no such policy till date in India.

However, upon receiving representations from many kin of veterans, it has been decided that not only the NoK but also veterans themselves as well as serving personnel can wear the medals of their deceased immediate kin on the right chest.

The medals which are earned by serving in the military are worn on the left chest by the entitled person.

“It has hence been decided that family medals may be worn on the right chest by the kin of late ex-Servicemen when attending homage ceremonies at war memorials, cemeteries and funerals,” says the letter dated July 11, 2019.

It further adds that serving personnel, if attired in formal civil dress, may also sport the family medals on the right chest.

The family medals have been described as those belonging to spouse, parents, forefathers and children. In case more than one set of medals are available then only one set of choice will be worn along with appropriate formal civil attire.

Reacting to this development, President of ex-Servicemen Grievances Cell, Lt Col SS Sohi (Retd) said that this was a welcome development which would inspire and instil a sense of belongingness with the Army for the next of kin (NoK) of the awardees. “Any service personnel, regardless of the fact whether he has been awarded for gallantry or distinguished service, serves his country with selflessly. And it would be fitting tribute to that person if his legacy remains in public eye and continues to inspire others rather than the medals being dumped in some steel trunk or almirah,” he said.