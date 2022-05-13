scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

Arms pilferage, supply to terrorists: NIA charges BSF officer, 10 others

According to the agency, investigation has established that ammunition of various caliber were pilfered from a magazine of BSF by accused Kartik Behera and allegedly supplied to his close associate, Arun Kumar Singh.

Written by Deeptiman Tiwary | New Delhi |
May 13, 2022 2:07:25 am
The case was originally registered in PS ATS, Ranchi, Jharkhand,” NIA said in a statement.

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against a BSF officer among 11 accused in connection with a case of pilferage of weapons from CAPF armoury for supply to CPI (Maoist) cadres.

The officer, identified as Kartik Behera, was dismissed from service after his name emerged in the case. “The case pertains to pilferage of arms and ammunition and supply of the same to armed cadres of CPI(Maoist) and terrorist gang of Aman Sahu by the accused persons who had criminally conspired to use these arms and ammunition in executing terrorist attacks on security forces and also for the purpose of extortion. The case was originally registered in PS ATS, Ranchi, Jharkhand,” NIA said in a statement.

According to the agency, investigation has established that ammunition of various caliber were pilfered from a magazine of BSF by accused Kartik Behera and allegedly supplied to his close associate, Arun Kumar Singh.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This was then supplied to “armed cadres of CPI(M) and terrorist gang of Aman Sahu in association with some of the other chargesheeted accused”, the NIA said. Others chargesheeted are Avinash Kumar, Rishi Kumar, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Kamendra Singh, Arun Kumar Singh, Hirla Guman Singh Ucchware, Shivlal Dhawal Singh Chauhan, Kumar Gurlal Uchchware, Aman Sahu and Sanjay Kumar.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?Premium
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement