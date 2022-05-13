Arms pilferage, supply to terrorists: NIA charges BSF officer, 10 others

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against a BSF officer among 11 accused in connection with a case of pilferage of weapons from CAPF armoury for supply to CPI (Maoist) cadres.

The officer, identified as Kartik Behera, was dismissed from service after his name emerged in the case. “The case pertains to pilferage of arms and ammunition and supply of the same to armed cadres of CPI(Maoist) and terrorist gang of Aman Sahu by the accused persons who had criminally conspired to use these arms and ammunition in executing terrorist attacks on security forces and also for the purpose of extortion. The case was originally registered in PS ATS, Ranchi, Jharkhand,” NIA said in a statement.

According to the agency, investigation has established that ammunition of various caliber were pilfered from a magazine of BSF by accused Kartik Behera and allegedly supplied to his close associate, Arun Kumar Singh.

This was then supplied to “armed cadres of CPI(M) and terrorist gang of Aman Sahu in association with some of the other chargesheeted accused”, the NIA said. Others chargesheeted are Avinash Kumar, Rishi Kumar, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Kamendra Singh, Arun Kumar Singh, Hirla Guman Singh Ucchware, Shivlal Dhawal Singh Chauhan, Kumar Gurlal Uchchware, Aman Sahu and Sanjay Kumar.