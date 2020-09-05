VHP leader seeks action against Twitter for ‘derogatory’ post on Hindu goddess

Iranian-Canadian author Armin Navabi. (Twitter/@ArminNavabi)

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal has filed a complaint with the Delhi and Mumbai Police against Twitter India over an alleged derogatory remark on a Hindu goddess by Iranian-Canadian author Armin Navabi earlier this month.

In his complaint, Bansal hit out at officials of the social media platform for allowing the post, and not taking action against the concerned account holder. In his tweet, he tagged External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani along with a copy of the complaint.

“We request you to book officials of Twitter India for allowing such posts and not taking action against such account holders. Also, Twitter MUST have a policy of filtering the messages which are against a region and a state,” the complaint read.

The VHP leader alleged the intent of the post by Navabi was to “incite and provoke Hindus, break peace-harmony and create unrest in the society”.

“The image he has posted is published on Twitter, a social media platform and hence the officers of Twitter are equally liable for punishment of the above-mentioned provisions,” he wrote in the complaint.

