Armed militants attack 3 Ukhrul villages along Myanmar border

“Today’s attack is nothing but external aggression. The perpetrators crossed over into our land and carried out the assault,” MLA Keishing said, adding that he has appealed to the state government and the Centre to intervene in the matter.

Armed militants, suspected to be operating from bases in Myanmar, Thursday launched attacks on Tangkhul Naga villages along the international border in Manipur’s Ukhrul district.

Sources said Choro, Namlee and Wangli villages, which are located less than 1 km from the porous border, were attacked around 4am. While no fatalities were reported, several people sustained injuries and many houses were set on fire, forcing people to take shelter in the nearby forest.

Kamjong MLA Leishiyo Keishing termed Thursday’s attack as “external aggression” by militants based in Myanmar. “Today’s attack is nothing but external aggression. The perpetrators crossed over into our land and carried out the assault,” MLA Keishing said, adding that he has appealed to the state government and the Centre to intervene in the matter.