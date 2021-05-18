Armed forces on standby as cyclone makes landfall

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stand guard along a shore ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

The Army Air Force and Navy and have mobilised their assets for emergency response measures to Cyclone Tauktae which made landfall in Gujarat on Monday.

While the Navy has kept diving teams and ships with relief material on standby, the Army has launched two columns to Diu. The Air Force has also deployed transport aircraft at Ahmedabad to carry personnel and aid if needed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who reviewed their preparedness, “directed the three services to provide all possible assistance to the civil administration to deal with the emerging situation,” the Defence Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Navy’s has kept 11 diving teams on standby and ready for deployment in case of any request from state authorities. Further, 12 flood rescue teams and medical teams have been earmarked for immediate response and deployment. Repair and rescue teams have also been formed to undertake urgent infrastructural repairs post-cyclone, if required, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. The Army has mobilised two columns “from Jamnagar for Diu along with Engineer Task Force”. Two more columns were “staged forward to Junagadh for immediate response in case need arises”.