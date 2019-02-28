‘Very happy Abhinandan will return tomorrow, expected it under Geneva Conventions’: Full text of armed forces’ joint presser

The Indian Army, Air Force and Navy held a joint press briefing Thursday on the security situation between India and Pakistan. In the presser, the IAF said there is enough evidence to show that Pakistan used F-16s to target Indian military installations in this mission. Pakistan had earlier claimed that no F-16 was part of the operation–any such admission would violate US sale conditions of not letting Pakistan use F-16s in an offensive role.

Advertising

India on Tuesday conducted non-military preemptive air strikes on a terror camp in Balakot. A day later, Pakistani jets violated Indian airspace and attempted strikes in Jammu and Kashmir. India said that the attack was foiled successfully and a MiG fighter jet was shot down in the aerial confrontation and a pilot is “missing in action”. While Pakistan initially said that two IAF pilots were in its custody, later in the day, it said it had arrested “only one.”

Here’s what the armed forces said in today’s presser:

Indian Air Force

Air Vice Marshall R G K Kapoor

“IAF fighters were tasked to intercept the intruding Pakistani aircraft and managed to thwart them. Although PAF jets dropped bombs, they were not able to cause any damage. One Pakistani F-16 was shot down by an IAF MiG 21 Bison Aircraft. East of Rajouri, parts of F-16 have been recovered, inside Indian territory. The electronic signature proves Pakistan deployed F-16 to attack Indian military installations. Also, IAF is happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan is returning tomorrow.

There is enough evidence to show that F-16s were used in this mission through their electronic signatures. Parts of AMRAAM, air to air missile which is carried only on the Pakistani F-16s was recovered east of Rajouri within the Indian territory.

We have evidence to show that whatever we wanted to do and targets we wanted to destroy, we have done that. The decision to show the evidence is on senior leadership.

We are happy that our pilot who had fallen across the Line of Control and was in custody of Pakistan is being released, we’re extremely happy to have him back. We only see it as a gesture which is in consonance with all Geneva conventions.”

Indian Army

Major General Surendra Singh Mahal

“As long as Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists, we will continue to target the terror camps. Mechanised forces put on standby, troops ready to deal with any security challenge”

Indian Navy

Rear Admiral Dalbir Singh Gujral

Advertising

“We are ready for any misadventure by Pakistan and we are ready for resolute action. We want to ensure safety and security of our citizens. The Navy is deployed in a high state of readiness and remains poised on surface, under sea and in air to deter, prevent and defeat any misadventure by Pakistan in maritime domain. The Navy assures of a resolute, swift and strong response when needed. We stand as one with the Army and Air Force to ensure the safety and security of the nation and our citizens.”