Armed forces express gratitude to ‘corona warriors’, get PM praise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday appreciated the efforts by the armed forces to thank doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and others combating the COVID-19 pandemic. (Express File Photo by Javed Raja) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday appreciated the efforts by the armed forces to thank doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and others combating the COVID-19 pandemic. (Express File Photo by Javed Raja)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday appreciated the efforts by the armed forces to thank doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and others combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the last day of the second phase of the lockdown-with a more relaxed lockdown period set to kick in for two weeks-Air Force and Navy aircraft went on flypasts, showered petals on hospitals, and displayed banners, Army bands played their best tunes at hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, and the Navy’s vessels lit up flares.

Senior officers from all three services also laid wreaths at the National Police Memorial in the capital to express gratitude to law enforcement personnel.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted a video showing some of these activities, and said it was a great gesture by the forces.

“Saluting those who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19. Great gesture by our armed forces,” Modi said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Armed Forces today have organised several activities to show their respect and express gratitude towards the Corona Warriors who are battling against the global pandemic”. He added that the “frontline warriors are doing commendable work in strengthening India’s fight against COVID-19”.

“I thank the Armed Forces for their special initiatives like flypasts, showering flower petals and several other performances to express gratitude towards medical professionals, police and other frontline warriors. The entire nation stands united in these challenging times.” Singh said.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had said Saturday that “it is the doctors, nurses, policemen, media, sanitation workers, delivery personnel, bank employees, government employees and local store owners who have put their lives on the line to ensure that we as a nation are protected and cared for adequately”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd