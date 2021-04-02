Armed forces get new logistics node in Mumbai for better integration

The JLNs “will provide integrated logistics cover to the armed forces for their small arms ammunition, rations, fuel, general stores, civil hired transport, aviation clothing, spares and also engineering support in an effort to synergise their operational efforts”, the statement added.

MARKING ANOTHER step towards better integration between the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, on Thursday operationalised the third Joint Logistics Node (JLN) in Mumbai. Under the CDS, the theaterisation of commands is being planned, and the Air Defence Command and the Maritime Command are likely to be set up later this year.

The Defence Ministry in a statement said that “all future wars will be conducted by the tri-service in an integrated manner” and to enable the armed forces “to conduct successful operations, it is essential that they be provided with sound logistics support during all stages of war”.

The JLNs “will provide integrated logistics cover to the armed forces for their small arms ammunition, rations, fuel, general stores, civil hired transport, aviation clothing, spares and also engineering support in an effort to synergise their operational efforts”, the statement added.

Rawat said that “establishment and operationalisation of JLNs is a very important first step in the direction of logistics integration of our three services” and acceptance of “each other’s limitations and learning from each other’s strengths and best practices is essential to help improve the functioning and efficacy of these nodes”.

“I call upon everyone to continue to strive for excellence in our endeavour to become a fully integrated, modern and self-sufficient future-ready force,” said Rawat.

The ministry said that the initiative will “accrue advantages in terms of saving of manpower, economise utilisation of resources, besides financial savings” and Rawat “complimented the Tri-Yodhas on this occasion who put in their heart and soul to make this node operational”.

The statement also added that “successful functioning of these three JLNs would prove to be important stepping stones for opening of more JLNs in different parts of the country”.

It mentioned that Rawat also “emphasised on the need to work towards greater logistics integration with national logistics, which has been provided renewed impetus in the recent past by saying it would help the armed forces to take benefit from the infrastructural and logistics improvements taking place at the national level” and said that “through this, we will bring to bear the actual Whole of the Nation effort on our adversaries”.

Rawat also urged the armed forces to put-in concerted efforts to achieve cost cutting as well as modernisation.

The Joint Operations Division (JOD) under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (Hq IDS) actively pursued and enabled establishment of the JLNs as the first concrete step towards logistics integration of the tri-service, the ministry said. The other two JLNs in Guwahati and tri-services, Andaman and Nicobar Command, Port Blair were operationalised on January 1.