Arjun Munda: ‘Forests can be saved by honouring tribal rights vested in the Forest Rights Act’

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda believes that money is not the only thing when focusing on tribal development; he says the psychology of tribals needs to be understood for effectively integrating them in the mainstream. In an interview with Abhishek Angad, he also elaborated on the government’s stand on of Forest Rights Act. Edited excerpts.

You spoke of the Modi government’s 100 days performance in a press conference. What is the report card of your 100 days?

We are deliberating on how to give proper education in rural India and create opportunities. Tribals are a focus area because in various parameters they are below the national average. We are also focusing on the scattered population that lives in forest areas so that it benefits from all (welfare) schemes. We are measuring the outcomes of all such schemes and it is a big responsibility. The constitutional rights of tribals have not been given to them. How do we address (this gap) in less time. This is the mandate that the Modi government has given to me. For example, we are starting 462 residential Eklavya schools so that the education among the tribals increases.

But a CAG report on social sectors ending March 2017, tabled January 2019, of one state — Madhya Pradesh — pointed out glaring lapses such as inadequate infrastructure in such Eklavya schools. Jharkhand will also get 69 new Eklavya schools, but the state also has its own share of problems. How do you aim to monitor them?

There is a structure now in place for these schools with regular monitoring, like how it happens in Navodaya Vidyalayas. Earlier money was allotted to the states, which used to run these schools, and in some areas, they did not function properly. Now there is a different system altogether.

The NFHS-4 shows significant nutritional gaps in tribal children. What is the government’s plan to reduce it?

We are developing a monitoring system because various departments have been working for tribals. So we are coordinating to improve the traditional systems of dealing with these things constitutionally through Gram Sabha, the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) or PESA Act of 1996, and make people accountable.

But the Tribal Affairs Ministry has a limited budget while various other ministries and state governments have large chunks of money for tribal development. Is coordination an issue?

There are a lot of things which are being done which was not there in the past few years. We are monitoring it aggressively.

In a recent survey on maternity benefits showed that around 75% women did not receive cash benefits, despite applying for it? Tribals form most of this populace.

This is a state government issue and they have to pay more attention to it. After the state formation, Jharkhand has been growing but has to strive to make it better.

Forest Rights Act (FRA) was brought because the “historical injustice needed correction”. Recently a controversy has erupted. Where do you stand?

All those people who are saying various things would be have been not in contact with the forest area. The matter is sub-judice and I will not go into the merits of this case. Forests can be saved through tribal rights vested in the FRA. Our Ministry is monitoring it continuously and we want to increase the forest area and the people who stay there. We worry so much about forest biodiversity, why should not we worry about the people staying there? Communities living in the forest areas for ages cannot be evicted from the forest.