Congress pulls back invite for event to Kerala Governor over remarks on CAA

The Kerala Congress Monday pulled back the invitation extended to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for a commemoration event in the memory of former chief minister K Karunakaran. The party said it took the stand against Khan because of his stand on the new citizenship law.

Backing the amended Act, the Governor had stated that the new Act fulfilled a promise made by Gandhi and Nehru to the non-Muslims who were left in Pakistan after partition.

On Monday, Khan tweeted the communication from the office of Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala asking him keep away from the event. “Our democracy allows freedom of speech and right to dissent and protest peacefully. But democracy requires room for debate as well. We may firmly adhere to our views, but need not shut the door to opinions different from ours,” Khan added in another tweet.

“However, I have respect for all who differ with me and I again extend an invitation to them to Raj Bhavan for discussion…,” he said in the third tweet.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader and Karunakaran’s son K Muraleedharan had taken strong exception to the governor’s remarks. Muraleedharan said the governor was implementing the RSS’s agenda and his party would be forced to boycott the Governor, if he continued to adopt that stand.

