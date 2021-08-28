Are rules not for L-G: Mehbooba after Covid norms violation notice

After the Shopian district administration issued a notice to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti for flouting Covid-19 norms at a worker’s convention in the district Wednesday, Mufti Friday questioned why the same yardstick was not applied to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G)’s events.

On August 25, PDP held a worker’s convention at Shopian. The same evening, Mufti received a notice from the office of Shopian Tehsildar stating the public gathering she had called “beyond prescribed number and time” is in “gross violation of Covid-19 SOPs”.

L-G Manoj Sinha attended a convocation at the University of Kashmir that same day.

The notice, under section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act, urges Mufti to explain the violation of stated SOPs. In her response sent Friday, Mufti stated that it is “strange and baffling” that on the same day (August 25), “L-G presided over a function attended by hundreds.”

“Covid-19 virus doesn’t discriminate but unfortunately, it is painfully obvious that that the administration does. Your actions reek of bias and political space for those who disagree with the ruling party is deliberately being choked,” Mufti wrote.

She also said that since her release from “illegal” detention, barring a handful of instances, “I am not being allowed to discharge my duties as the president of a political party.”

Saying she will continue to reach out and engage with people, Mufti wrote that “at a time when Jammu and Kashmir has been plunged into a state of upheaval and uncertainty, I owe it to my people to hear the grievances and the pain that they are being subjected to.”

JKPCC chief barred from entering Kishtwar

Jammu, Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief GA Mir and general secretary Abdul Majid Wani were Friday barred from entering Kishtwar district where youth Congress activists were allegedly injured in a police lathicharge the earlier day. “Youth Congress activists were peacefully protesting against the Centre’s wrong policies, but were responded to with brute force with the result scores of activists received injuries,” the party said.