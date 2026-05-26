Archaeologist Shereen Ratnagar, considered an influential voice on Harappan civilisation, dies at 82

Noted archaeologist, historian and scholar of the Harappan civilisation Shereen Ratnagar died at the age of 82 in Mumbai late Monday night. She had been suffering from severe Parkinson’s disease for the last few years, historian Aditya Mukherjee, her former colleague at JNU, said.

She authored influential works on the Harappan civilisation such as Encounters: The Westerly Trade Of The Harappan Civilisation, Harappan Archaeology: Early State Perspectives, and The End Of The Great Harappan Tradition. The first of these was a modified version of her PhD thesis submitted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) under the supervision of eminent historian Romila Thapar.