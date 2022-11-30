‘Arbitrary, against Tamil race’: DMK to Supreme Court on Citizenship Amendment Act

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu has told the Supreme Court that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, is “against the Tamil race” as it “keeps out” from its purview the Tamil refugees who came to India from Sri Lanka where they “faced religious persecution as they were predominantly Hindu”.

In an additional affidavit filed in the top court, the party’s organising secretary R S Bharathi said, “The impugned Act is against Tamil race and keeps out the similarly placed Tamils who are residing in Tamil Nadu from the purview of the Act…the impugned Act ignores the reality that for several decades Tamil refugees who have settled in Tamil Nadu are deprived with fundamental rights and other rights due to non-citizenship and due to non-naturalization and the impugned Act does not provide for any reasons to exclude them.”

The party contended that the Act is also “arbitrary as it relates to only three countries viz Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and confines to only six religions viz Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities and expressly excludes Muslim religion”.

The affidavit said, “The Sinhalese population of Sri Lanka which is a Buddhist majority has historically considered the Tamils as invaders, infringing on Sinhalese territory….As per the Clause 9 of the Sri Lankan Constitution, the Republic of Sri Lanka shall give to Buddhism the foremost place and accordingly it shall be the duty of the State to protect and foster the Buddha Sasana, while assuring all rights to all religions”.

Pointing out that as per the ‘Statements of Objects and Reasons’ of CAA, “The basis for inclusion of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was that their Constitutions provided for a specific state religion due to which the religious minorities faced persecution on grounds of religion”, the party said, “the situation in Sri Lanka is akin to the one in the…three countries as not only the Indian Tamils have faced religious persecution as they were predominantly Hindu, they have faced rampant persecution due to their minority status since Ceylon’s independence from the British Rule”.

Pointing to the various deals between the government of India and Sri Lanka for rehabilitation and repatriation of the Tamil population, the affidavit said that as on January 4, 2010, there were a total of 4,61,631 of these registered expatriates.

It said the counter-affidavit filed by the Government of India “has categorically remained silent to the plight of the Tamil refugees” and contended that “step-motherly behaviour” of the Centre “towards the Tamil refugees has left them living in constant fear of deportation and an uncertain future. Being stateless, they have been denied of employment in the government services or in organized private sectors, the right to hold property, right to vote, enjoyment of Govt benefits received by the citizens and others despite there being an agreement for the same”.