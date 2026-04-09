Market dispute turns deadly in Bihar’s Araria, man killed, accused lynched

Araria Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar termed the incident “very tragic” and said the situation was under control. (File photo)

Two people were killed in Bihar’s Araria district Thursday after a dispute in a crowded marketplace escalated into murder and led to a mob lynching, police said.

The incident occurred in the Forbesganj area, where a man identified as Nabi Hussain, a pickup vehicle driver and a resident of Amauna village under Bathnaha police station limits, had arrived at a local marketing yard. According to police, an altercation broke out between Hussain and a sattu seller, Ravi Chauhan.

The argument quickly turned violent, with Chauhan allegedly attacking Hussain with a knife and severing his head, police said. Soon after, locals and relatives of the deceased apprehended Chauhan and allegedly assaulted him. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he was declared dead during treatment.