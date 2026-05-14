Ara–Buxar MLC bypoll: Lal Babu Rai’s son Sonu bags the seat for RJD, defeats JD(U)’s Seth

The Legislative Council bypoll in the Ara–Buxar seat saw six candidates in the fray — four independent candidates apart from Sonu Rai (in photo) and Kanhaiya Seth. (Photo: Facebook/Sonu Rai)

RJD candidate Sonu Rai defeated JD(U) candidate Kanhaiya Seth in Ara–Buxar MLC by-election. The seat had fallen vacant after Radha Charan Seth was elected MLA in the 2025 Assembly polls.

It was touted as a battle of prestige for the NDA in wake of its thumping victory in the last elections when it won 202 out of 243 Assembly seats.

It was also a head-on collision between two political scions — Sonu Rai, the son of former RJD MLC Lal Babu Rai, and Kanhaiya Seth, the son of JD(U) MLA Radha Charan Seth. Radha Charan Seth had held this twice previously. Seth and his son had been in the news recently following raids by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department, and subsequent investigations against them.