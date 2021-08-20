scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Apurva Chandra is new I&B Secy

Before the Labour and Employment Ministry, Chandra had served as the Special Director General, Defence Acquisition, in the Ministry of Defence,

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 20, 2021 2:27:29 am
Apurva Chandra, was serving as the Secretary, Union Ministry of Labour and Employment since October 2020

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Apurva Chandra, serving as the Secretary, Union Ministry of Labour and Employment since October 2020, as the new Secretary, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Before the Labour and Employment Ministry, Chandra had served as the Special Director General, Defence Acquisition, in the Ministry of Defence, “a position where he played a key role in contributing towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat in terms of greater defence acquisition from domestic industry and at the same time keeping Defence Forces equipped with all its challenging requirements,” a statement had said last year.

