Approved in Maharashtra: Scheme for training elected representatives of rural bodies

THE STATE Cabinet approved Tuesday the implementation the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) for capacity building of elected representatives of rural local bodies, such as gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads.

Officials from the rural development department said the scheme will be implemented from the current financial year 2018-19.

Of the total expenditure, 40 per cent expenses will be borne by the state, while the remaining 60 per cent will come from the Central government.

An official said a separate mechanism will be set up for training elected representatives for capacity building.

“For ensuring quality and effective implementation, a state-level resource centre will be set up in Pune while resource

centres for each district will be set up too. This is to develop governance capabilities with a focus on optimum utilisation of available resources,” said the official.

The official added that regular capacity building training programmes will also be held for district and tehsil-level officials.

Cooperative Spinning Mills: Revised formula of providing financial assistance gets nod

TO PROMOTE textile industry, the state Cabinet approved Tuesday a new revised formula of providing financial assistance to cooperative spinning mills in Maharashtra.

Officials from the state textile department said that the decision is likely to benefit cooperative spinning mills in the Marathwada, Vidarbha and north Maharashtra regions. In the textile policy approved in 2018, the formula of providing financial assistance was 10 per cent amount to be generated by members as their capital share, 30 per cent to be borne by the government and 60 per cent of the amount the mill would receive as a loan.

“After the textile policy was approved, a section in the industry said that the loan amount is a huge burden on the mills and should be reduced. So, we have revised the formula. Now, it will be 5 per cent members share capital, 45 per cent government share capital and 50 per cent loan. So, it will help to boost the textile industry,” said an official from the textile department.

The official added that certain norms have been fixed for availing the financial assistance. “Since a large number of spinning mills have been set up in non-cotton growing areas, we have fixed certain conditions, such as 50 per cent area should be under cotton cultivation, regular cotton production in last five years and no spinning mill in a tehsil. These conditions need to be met to set up a new cooperative spinning mills,” the official said.