Approve jabs for minors, booster dose, urge Opp MPs

Expressing concern over the rise in cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday told the House that the Centre should review its stand on vaccinating children and adolescents. He also asked the government to be fully prepared to avoid a repeat of the crisis, as was seen during the second surge earlier in the year.

“Till now, 41 people have been infected with the Omicron variant, so its tentacles have spread in other states also, much to the concern of all of us,” Chowdhury said.

Pointing out that many European nations have started vaccinating children, he said: “We are hearing from the government that more than 50 per cent of citizens have been vaccinated. But what about children and adolescents? I want to tell the government that if neglected, it can destroy the entire edifice (of healthcare system).”

“The government should be alert — you should revisit the stand taken on inoculating children and adolescents,” he said during Zero Hour.

Seeking details from the government on its preparations, TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee said, “It is reported today that in the UK one person has expired due to Omicron. I want to know the measures taken by the Centre to protect people from this disease…”

Banerjee’s party colleague Sougata Ray urged the government to start providing a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine immediately. Pointing out that more and more people are getting affected by Omicron variant, Ray said: “It is not easy to find whether a particular patient is infected with Omicron due to the problem in genome sequencing. Yesterday, in Maharashtra, two well-known film artistes…have been affected by Covid-19, which is a matter of concern for all of us.”

He said: “I demand that the third dose, or the booster dose, should start immediately. Young people between 12 and 18 years who have not received the vaccine so far should also get the dose…”

Separately, Lakshadweep MP Faizal P P Mohammad urged the Centre to resolve the plight of students and patients from the islands in a spot due to non-availability of passenger ships. Pointing out that four passenger ships have been kept idle, he said, “Students who were supposed to appear for CTET examination and patients who need specialised treatments are all stranded in Lakshadweep due to non-availability of ships.”

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party member Hanuman Beniwal spoke on children affected by spinal muscular atrophy. He urged the government to make free medicines available to them. “There are children suffering from it and companies at their will charge Rs 16 crore for the injection. Even we, MPs, are unable to help them. I would request you to take steps to cut down the price. Our Prime Minister is so large-hearted that he can make their treatment free of cost,” Beniwal said.