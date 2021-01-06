Approvals taken, Central Vista plan work to pick up pace

WITH THE Supreme Court paving the way for the Central Vista redevelopment plan, work on the project will accelerate in the coming weeks with the floating of tenders.

Sources in the project design team told The Indian Express that all necessary legal approvals have been taken. Currently, work on the project website is underway and it should be up within a month, which will have elaborate explanations with drawings and renderings.

While giving the go-ahead on Tuesday, Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna set a few riders, including approval from the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC). Sources told The Indian Express that on January 4, the landscape project of Central Vista lawns and Rajpath were placed before the HCC by CPWD, the nodal agency for the project. Design changes and alterations have been suggested and the agency has been asked to resubmit the plans.

The first phase of the project includes the new Parliament building, three Central Secretariat office buildings and refurbishment of the Central Vista Avenue. The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) will be the first of the existing buildings that will be demolished to make way for the three Central Secretariat office buildings. For the Central Vista Avenue, experts are working at multiple levels, including Shaheer Associates as landscape architects. Conservation architect Gurmeet Rai has been advising HCP Design and Project Management Pvt Ltd for Parliament restoration.

With more than 250 members from over 15 firms working on the complex design of the Parliament Building, sources said the design had to be refined constantly. “It was a process of bringing on board vast amounts of information, and meeting the demands of all the users,” said a source familiar with the deliberations. “It is now final. A last minor issue about the underground transit access to the building has received security clearance, and work will begin soon,” the source said.

Tata Projects, which will execute the construction, is in the process of building accommodation for workers in an outlying area of Delhi. The workers will travel to the site daily by Metro. A cement crusher has also been stationed at the site, for the vast amount of concrete that will be poured into building the new Parliament. The site has been cleared of an existing reception area and CPWD barracks.

The tender for the construction of the first three central secretariat office buildings is likely to be floated within a month, the source said. The construction of the 10 office buildings on the Central Vista are to be taken up in a phased manner. Of the four plots on which the buildings will come up, three plots will hold three buildings each, and one building will come up on the fourth plot.

Work on the first three buildings will commence on the 25-acre plot on which the IGNCA building is currently located. The IGNCA has already moved to its temporary accommodation at Hotel Janpath. “IGNCA will be the first building to be demolished to make way for three new office buildings. It’s starting with IGNCA because the plot is large but involves the least disruption,” said the source.