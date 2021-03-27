‘Appropriate move’ to alert Rlys: ABVP on nuns incident

Two nuns and two postulants of the Sacred Hearts Congregation of Delhi Province were forced to get off a train by the Railway police. (Video screengrab)

A week after two nuns and two postulants were deboarded from a train amid false claims of conversion, the ABVP Friday concluded after carrying out its own “fact-finding” exercise that it was an “entirely appropriate step” by its activists to alert Railways in light of “rising incidents of sexual abuses and conversions by the system of missionaries”.

“… ABVP activists had heard some inappropriate and contradictory comments by the nuns and those two other women, on the other Indian attired non-nun womens,” it claimed. It then attacked Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for writing a letter on this “five days after the incident”.

Nidhi Tripathi, National General Secretary of ABVP, said, “As social activists concerned about women safety, ABVP activists have informed the police using the statutory route. ”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had Wednesday assured strong action against those who allegedly harassed the nuns.