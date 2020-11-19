Appointment orders be issued to incumbent members of NGT: SC

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed that appointment orders be issued to incumbent judicial and technical members of the National Green Tribunal.

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed that appointment orders be issued to incumbent judicial and technical members of the National Green Tribunal.

The bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said, “For the time being, without saying anything further, we defer the hearing of this matter for four weeks with a sanguine hope that appropriate decision including appointment orders will be issued to the concerned incumbents who may join immediately thereafter.”

He noted that the order is placed before the Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, for information and necessary action and to submit a compliance report to this Court before the next date of hearing.

“We are informed by the learned Additional Solicitor General that keeping in mind the observations made by this Court in its order dated 23rd July, 2020 and reiterated on 14th August, 2020, the proposals regarding appointment of judicial as well as technical members are now forwarded after due compliances to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), who has authority to take a final decision thereon,” the court noted.

The court said that it has “no manner of doubt that the concerned authorities will act with utmost dispatch”. “For, the matter cannot brook any further delay due to the piquant situation created, as a result of which the Tribunal is working with less than minimum statutory strength provided therefor,” the court said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.