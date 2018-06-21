Appointment of judges to J&K HC Govt nod to three of four names sent by SC collegium

The appointments relate to the recommendation forwarded by the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India. The appointments relate to the recommendation forwarded by the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India.

With Jammu & Kashmir High Court currently functioning with just under 50 per cent of its sanctioned strength, the Union Law Ministry has cleared three names to be appointed as judges to the high court, sources said. The central government, however, has withheld one name recommended by the Supreme Court collegium, the sources said.

The three names cleared by the Law Ministry comprise Assistant Solicitor General of India Sindhu Sharma, advocate Wasim Sadiq Nargal — both from Jammu — and judicial officer Rashid Ali Dar from the Kashmir region. The ministry, sources said, has withheld the name of advocate Nazir Ahmed Beig, from Kashmir. The three names are likely to be forwarded in the next few days to the President, ministry sources said.

The appointments relate to the recommendation forwarded by the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India on April 6. The then Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Badar Durez Ahmed had on August 24, 2017 recommended five names to the collegium. The collegium accepted four names, deferring the elevation of advocate Showkat Ahmed Makroo, who had served as Assistant Solicitor General of India in Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Srinagar Wing.

The high court is functioning with eight judges against the approved strength of 17.

