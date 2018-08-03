Appoint MBAs to manage courts efficiently, says Supreme Court

The apex court was hearing a 2011 plea related to infrastructure of subordinate courts across the country. The apex court was hearing a 2011 plea related to infrastructure of subordinate courts across the country.

Court managers with MBA degrees will now help courts across the country manage themselves more efficiently.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that “professionally qualified court managers, preferably with an MBA degree, must also be appointed to render assistance in performing the court administration”.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Chandrachud ordered that the post of Court Managers must be created in each judicial district for assisting Principal District and Sessions Judges. The apex court was hearing a 2011 plea related to infrastructure of subordinate courts across the country.

“Such Court Managers,” it said, “would enable the District Judges to devote more time to their core work, that is, judicial functions” and in turn enhance the efficiency of the District Judicial System”.

The court directed that the managers will also help in identifying weaknesses in the court management systems and recommending workable steps under the supervision of their respective judges for rectifying the same.

It also called upon state governments to regularise the services of any person already working as Court Manager in any district as they are needed for proper administration.

The bench also issued a series of other directions on improving the infrastructure of courts, saying this was the need of the hour. This includes installation of CCTV cameras and providing videoconferencing facilities. It noted that “a sound infrastructure is the linchpin of a strong and stable judicial system”.

