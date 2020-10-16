Appoint full-time official in Raj Bhawan: Chhattisgarh Governor writes to CM Baghel

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey has written to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel requesting that a “full-time official” be posted in Raj Bhawan.

The state government earlier this month made the Secretary to Governor, Sonmoni Borah, the Secretary of Parliamentary Affairs with additional charges. Uikey, in her letter on Wednesday, reiterated the governor is the constitutional head of the state and that such changes should be made after taking her into confidence.

The CM’s office did not comment on the matter.

In her letter, the governor wrote, “The officers who have been posted to the governor’s office have been given additional charges. The post of governor’s secretary is a cadre in its own, as through the governor the entire state is managed.” She added, “By the officials being on additional charges, the quality and the order might be affected. Hence, if a change is needed, an official panel should be sent as per the governor’s choice.”

The letter pointed out that in the past, the governor and her office have always been taken into confidence whenever a need to change officials has arisen. “Respecting the position of the Governor, it would be better to appoint full time officials in the Raj Bhawan Secretariat, after taking my assent,” the letter read.

Sources said that Uikey’s letter could be a new point of tussle with the government. Early this year, the Congress government had taken issue with the governor’s decision on appointment of the vice-chancellor of a journalism university. Following that, the government had sought to amend rules to give the power of appointing V-Cs to the state government. The amendment is still pending with Uikey.

The governor has also been vocal against the government over several law and order issues, including the recent attack on a Kanker-based journalist.

Jogi’s kin seek EC protection over possible rejection of nomination

Raipur: Ahead of the crucial bypoll to the Marwahi Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh left vacant by the death of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, Richa and Amit Jogi — the daughter-in-law and son of the late leader — have written to the Election Commission through their lawyers seeking protection against a possible rejection of their nomination papers, which the couple suspects may be cancelled on the basis of changes to the Chhattisgarh Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes (Regulation of Social Certification) Rules, 2013, which the duo has challenged in the Supreme Court.

Marwahi is a reserved ST constituency and the couple’s caste certificates are in jeopardy — a high-powered committee had cancelled the certificate to Ajit Jogi in 2019 saying that he was not a member of the ST community.

The couple will Friday decide who among them will file the nomination for the seat. —Express News Service

