Apply for Indian citizenship, UP minister urges Danish Kaneria

Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Wakf & Haj, Mohsin Raza, has appealed to people who faced religious discrimination in Pakistan and other countries, including former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria, to apply for Indian citizenship. He was reacting to the recent allegation by former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar that his colleague Kaneria faced discrimination because of his Hindu faith while he played for the Pakistan cricket team. Kaneria had later said that Akhtar was speaking the truth.

“Dinesh Kaneria was made Danish. Yousuf Yohana was made Mohammad Yousuf. When these distinguished personalities faced such discrimination, we can easily guess how much the common citizen must be harrassed in Pakistan,” said Raza in a tweet.

“Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam ki hamari sanskriti ke tahat hum aise prataditjano se ahwahan karte hain ki wo hamare desh ki nagrikta ke liye aavedan karen. Hum sasamman Hindustan ki nagrikta pradan karenge (under our culture of ‘the world is one family’ we appeal to people who have faced such harassment to apply for the citizenship of India. We will provide them the citizenship with respect),” he added.

