Apple looking to scale up manufacturing in India to 25%, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Monday that iPhone maker Apple was looking to scale up manufacturing in India to 25 per cent.

“Apple is a success story. They are already doing 5-6 per cent of their manufacturing in India. If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25 per cent of their manufacturing,” Goyal said at the B20 India Inception Meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

“They launched the most recent models from India, manufactured in India. Our minister is carrying with him a made-in-India Apple phone, the latest model,” he added as Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seated on the dais, held up a mobile phone in his hand.

“India offers a rule of law. Transparent government policies. We do not have opaque business models. We do not have hidden subsidies. We do not have anything in the government which is not known to the public at large,” he said.

Giving the example of a foreign manufacturer of earthmovers, Goyal said, because of the competitiveness of India’s manufacturing sector, the company was supplying products to 110 countries at affordable rates from India and also doing new launches.