Apple executive’s murder: Chargesheet junks self-defence theory of key accused

LUCKNOW POLICE on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the murder case of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, dismissing the claim of prime accused constable Prashant Chaudhary that he shot at the 38-year-old in self-defence when the latter tried to run him over. IG Lucknow, Sujeet Pandey, called it a “cold-blooded murder”.

It also withdrew the murder charge against constable Sandeep Kumar, who was with Chaudhary when the incident took place in September, but chargesheeted him under the IPC section 334 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Meanwhile, a SIT that was formed to conduct a separate probe too submitted its report to the DGP Wednesday, recommending administrative action against then SHO of Gomti Nagar police station Durga Prasad Tiwari and circle officer Chakresh Mishra. The report said neither followed protocol after the murder.

On September 29, Tiwari and his colleague Sana Khan were on their way home in Lucknow when Chaudhary fired the shot that killed Tiwari.

“After a detailed investigation, we have charged Chaudhary under IPC section 302 (murder). He had claimed that he fired the bullet in self-defence. However, we found…there was no imminent life threat to him or even any injury caused…,” IG Sujeet Pandey said.