Apple executive shot dead: Question remains, What provoked cop to open fire?

Vivek Tiwari was driving home with his colleague when he was shot dead by a UP constable on Saturday. Vivek Tiwari was driving home with his colleague when he was shot dead by a UP constable on Saturday.

While police arrested a constable for allegedly killing 38-year-old Apple executive, Vivek Tiwari, a slew of questions begs for answers. It is not clear what provoked the accused, Prashant Chaudhary, to open fire. In the FIR, Tiwari’s colleague Sana Khan, who was with him at the time of the incident, said, “…Two policemen came on a bike. We tried to escape them and they stopped us. Suddenly, I heard a gunshot…”

The constables who stopped Tiwari, Prashant Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar, posted at Gomti Nagar police station, have been arrested and were later dismissed from their posts.

Talking to media, Chaudhary claimed that Tiwari and Khan tried to run their car over him, forcing him to shoot at them.

Condemning the shooting, UP police chief O P Singh said the incident was a criminal case and added that no policeman is permitted to gun down anybody. He said the constables who were on a bike and intercepted the car of Tiwari (38) for checking, but he did not stop and tried to ram the car into their bike.

When asked how Chaudhary was carrying a pistol, a senior police officer said, “In Lucknow, police constables have been carrying pistols since 2013. They are given training.

