UP: Apple executive shot dead by cop for evading check point, probe underway

A young Apple executive was shot dead by a Lucknow constable after he refused to stop his vehicle at a checkpoint in Gomti Nagar extension in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to reports, Vivek Tiwari was driving home with his colleague, Sana Khan, after the launch of iPhone X Plus when he was intercepted by the cop at the checkpoint. Tiwari sped away and hit a bike, rode by two other other constables, who then chased him and opened fire at him.

Briefing reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said constable Prashant Chowdhary has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. “We have sufficient evidence against the constable. In their defence, the constables said that they sustained knee injuries after they were hit by the car. They opened fire when they saw Tiwari trying to reverse the car,” the SSP said.

When asked if this was an encounter, the SSP said, “This doesn’t appear to be a pre-planned incident. Two constables have been detained and a special investigation team has been formed to probe the case.

Demanding a CBI enquiry, Tiwari’s brother Vishnu Shukla told news agency ANI, “Was he a terrorist that police shot at him? We choose Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as our representative and want him to take cognizance of the incident. We also demand an unbiased CBI inquiry.”

