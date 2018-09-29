Apple executive shot dead by UP cop: CBI will probe case if required, says CM Yogi Adityanath

“It was not an encounter. An investigation will be conducted in this incident. If needed, we will order a CBI inquiry,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. (File) “It was not an encounter. An investigation will be conducted in this incident. If needed, we will order a CBI inquiry,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into the killing of an Apple executive by a Lucknow constable for allegedly evading a checkpoint in Gomti Nagar extension in the early hours of Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, clarifying that it was not an encounter, said the government will recommend a CBI probe into the case if required.

“The Lucknow incident is not an encounter. We would get the incident investigated. The accused have been expelled. If needed, we will recommend a CBI investigation,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a statement.

An SIT, headed by the SP, will be formed to probe the case. Two constables, identified as Prashant Chaudhary and Sundeep, were arrested this morning in connection with the crime.

Chaudhary said he shot at the victim in self-defence. “I waved at the driver to stop but he reversed the car and hit our motorcycle. When the driver hit the motorcycle for the third time, I pulled out a pistol to scare him. Later, I had to shoot in self-defence,” he said.

Briefing reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said constable Prashant Chowdhary has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. “We have sufficient evidence against the constable. In their defence, the constables said that they sustained knee injuries after they were hit by the car. They opened fire when they saw Tiwari trying to reverse the car,” the SSP said.

When asked if this was an encounter, the SSP said, “This doesn’t appear to be a pre-planned incident. Two constables have been detained and a special investigation team has been formed to probe the case.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also assured of action against the guilty. “Any Investigation is underway. If an innocent person has been killed by the police, action will be taken against those found guilty,” he told ANI.

The CM and deputy CM’s statements came after the family of the deceased, Vivek Tiwari, demanded a CBI probe into the incident. According to reports, Vivek was driving home with his colleague, Sana Khan, after the launch of iPhone X Plus when he was intercepted by the cop at the checkpoint. The constables chased him and opened fire after he sped away.

“Was he a terrorist that police shot at him? We choose Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as our representative and want him to take cognizance of the incident. We also demand an unbiased CBI inquiry,” Vivek’s brother Vishnu Shukla told news agency ANI.

