Apple executive shot dead: Accused constable claims victim tried to run him over

Before he was sent to jail on Saturday evening, constable Prashant Chaudhary, who is accused of murdering Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, arrived at the Gomti Nagar police station and demanded that an FIR be lodged against the deceased for attempted murder.

To the media present at the police station, Chaudhary claimed that Tiwari and his colleague Sana Khan tried to run their car over him, forcing him to shoot at them. He later alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had threatened to suspend the entire Gomti Nagar police if they lodged his complaint.

“Chaudhary came to the police station in the evening. It was just a stunt to save himself and it would change nothing. He was demanding that an FIR should be registered on his complaint. We are not in the process of registering any such FIR on his complaint. He has a murder case against him and has been sent to jail,” said the station officer (SO) at Gomti Nagar police station, Devi Prasad Tiwari.

The constable arrived at the police station just hours after Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said that the constable had been sent to jail.

On how the accused managed to reach the police station, SO said that what the SSP actually meant is that they were in the process of sending him to jail.

“The documentation takes time. We have to do his medical, then record his statement and all. This all takes around a day. When SSP said about jailing him, he meant that we were sending him to jail. He came to the police station in the evening and now he is in jail,” said the SO. He informed that Chaudhary’s constable wife Rakhi Malik, who is also posted at Gomti Nagar police station, was supporting him.

“It was Gomti Nagar circle officer (CO) Chakresh Mishra’s fault. He should not have brought the accused to the police station and give him a chance to create a scene. We are looking into it,” SSP Naithani said.

