Apple executive murder case: Dismissed Uttar Pradesh constable gets bail

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court Tuesday granted bail to Uttar Pradesh constable Sandeep Kumar, an accused in the murder of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari. The bench led by Justice DK Singh further directed Kumar to not ‘misuse the liberty of bail and affect the trial’, PTI reported.

Kumar had petitioned the court pleading his innocence citing that the police charge sheet had initially not named him as a murder accused. He was sent to jail on March 22.

On September 28 last year, Vivek Tiwari, a 39-year-old executive was shot dead in Lucknow after he allegedly tried to evade a routine police check. Tiwari and his colleague Sana Khan were on their way back home when they were approached by two constables on a motorcycle.

“…Two policemen came on a motorcycle. We tried to escape them and they stopped us. Suddenly, I heard a gunshot, the car kept moving and it hit the underpass pillar. Blood was pouring from Vivek’s head. I cried for help and soon, a police team came and took Vivek to hospital. Later, I was told that he is dead,” Khan said in the FIR filed at Gomti Nagar police station.

Lucknow Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani had confirmed that Tiwari died of bullet injury and the car had a broken windshield with a bullet hole in it while the driver’s seat was drenched in blood.

Kumar and another constable, Prashant Chaudhary, were arrested and dismissed from service.