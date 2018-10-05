Apple executive murder case: Etah cop suspended for posting FB video in support of accused

Constable Prashant Chaudhary (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Constable Prashant Chaudhary (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

A police constable posted in Etah district was suspended on grounds of indiscipline Thursday after he allegedly put up a Facebook post in support of constable Prashant Chaudhary, the prime accused in the murder case of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari. An FIR was also registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against other unidentified people for posting similar content on social media.

Tiwari (38), an Apple executive, was shot dead last Saturday by Prashant Chaudhary in Lucknow while the former was seated in his car parked near the City Montessori School in Gomti Nagar Extension.

Since after Tiwari’s murder last Saturday, images and posts claiming that a protest will be held on October 6 in support of Prashant Chaudhary have been shared and circulated on social media.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Law and Order Praveen Kumar on Thursday said that the messages on social media about the protest are only rumours, and they have found out that this content is being posted and shared by some suspended policemen.

In the video posted on Facebook, shared by more than 230 people, Etah constable Sarvesh Chaudhary is seen saying that he sympathises with Tiwari’s family, but people need to stop calling policemen goons or murderers. “If it does not stop, our silence may result in serious consequences,” he is seen saying. In the video, he also targeted the media and politicians for not supporting policemen. “You are calling Prashant Chaudhary a murderer. The constables arranging funds for Prashant, are they terrorists? Suspend them all, but suspend me before them,” Sarvesh said in the video.

Etah SSP Ashish Tiwari said Sarvesh has been posted with Etah police lines, but was in Rae Bareli with the 25th battalion of the PAC at present to impart yoga training.

He added that Sarvesh had been suspended thrice before on grounds of indiscipline.

Speaking to the media, DIG Praveen Kumar said they are conducting a detailed investigation.

“These contents on social media are rumours and we have taken this seriously. Our teams are keeping watch and we have found that some suspended officials posted this content. We have registered an FIR in this regard at the Hazratganj police station. There was a constable posted in Etah who posted an objectionable video on Facebook. The district police suspended him and have initiated departmental action. The other posts we are talking about; most of them are fake and have been posted by people who are not even policemen. Some photos of policemen were also shared and those too were found to be old. We will take strict action against the anti-social elements posting these things,” he added.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Hazratganj police station Radharaman Singh said that the FIR has been registered under section 505 (1) (B) (for intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Incitement to Disaffection and Information Technology Acts.

