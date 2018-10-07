Apple executive murder case: Amethi SHO sent to police lines for backing accused cop

A departmental inquiry will also be initiated later, said senior officials. A departmental inquiry will also be initiated later, said senior officials.

The station house officer of the Jamon police station in Amethi was removed on grounds of indiscipline and sent to police lines for posting content on Facebook protesting against the arrest of constable Prashant Chaudhary who allegedly shot dead Apple executive Vivek Tiwari in Lucknow last week.

Amethi cyber cell has been asked to scan the posts allegedly shared, written, uploaded by Gajendra Singh, the SHO, and further departmental inquiry will also be initiated later, said senior officials.

“We are looking into the contents uploaded by Singh. No police official has the right to take law in his or her own hands and action will be taken against them. For now, he has been sent to police lines. Further action will be taken after the investigation is over,” said Amethi Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya while talking to the media.

On Friday, three policemen were suspended for wearing black armbands to work in protest against the arrest of constable Chaudhary. Police swung into action after photographs of the constables sporting black armbands began doing the rounds of social media. Initially, police tried to play down the incident, saying the photographs had been morphed. But as the day progressed, an inquiry was ordered.

Besides, SHOs of three police stations were also removed for lack of supervision and two former constables, Avinash Pathak and Vijendra Yadav, were arrested for alleged attempts to incite policemen to protest the arrest of their colleague.

Meanwhile, constable Sarvesh Chaudhary posted in Etah district, who was suspended for indiscipline after he posted a video in support of the accused, submitted his resignation to Etah SSP Ashish Tiwari on Friday. SSP’s public relation officer confirmed that the resignation has been accepted.

